Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 20, 2021.

1Park ‘N Fly Nashville Closes

If you have a reservation or plan to use Park ‘N Fly, you may need to look for a new option this holiday season. Read More

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for December 6-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

franklin ulta beauty thief

3Suspect Steal Cosmetics From CoolSprings Galleria Ulta Beauty

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this woman. She’s wanted for shoplifting almost $1,000 in cosmetics from the Cool Springs Ulta. Read More

Cheekwood
photo from Cheekwood

4Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

