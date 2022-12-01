OBITUARY: Rickey Clayton Rogers

Rickey Clayton Rogers of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 29, 2022, he was 46 years old.

Rickey was a graduate of Franklin High School. He spent the majority of his life in Franklin, TN. Rickey was a very hard-working man from a young age. He spent his early adulthood all the way up until his passing working in concrete and construction. He also recently started a new job at G.H. Reed construction in Manchester, Tennessee, where he spent the last year or so with his brother and sister-in-law.

Rickey was a very big soccer fan as well as a soccer player and played all of his childhood. In teenage life. Rickey was a very dedicated family man and would do anything for his family, especially his daughters.

Rickey is preceded by his wife, Allison Rogers; mother, Loretta Rogers.

Rickey is survived by his daughters, Cassidy and Sara Rogers; father, Tommy Rogers and Stepmother Theresa; one granddaughter on the way; brother, Tommy Rogers (Jeannie); sister, Teri Greer (David) and Traci Rogers.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Noon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Gardner officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

