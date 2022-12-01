OBITUARY: Katelyn Brooke Kimbro

Katelyn Brooke Kimbro of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, she was 31 years old.

She was born on April 15, 1991, in Williamson County.

Visitation will be held 11:00 – 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1 at Spann Funeral Home. Funeral Service for Katelyn Brooke Kimbro will be conducted at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1 in the chapel of Spann Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Kimbro Cemetery. https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

Survived by:

Husband:

Joseph Kimbro

Mother:

Dana Binkley

Father:

Fred Jarvis

Daughter:

Kameo Plunkett of Pegram, TN

Son:

Sean Cruz of Bon Aqua, TN

Brother:

Troy A. Drake, II of Dickson, TN

Sister:

Summer Drake of Pegram, TN

In-Laws:

Cheryl Kimbro (Bill) of Lexington, TN

Grandparents:

Dan Binkley (Liz) of Fairview, TN

Mary Palmore (Wayne) of Bon Aqua, TN

Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins

Preceded in death by:

Husband: German Cruz

Grandmother: Gail Crabtree

