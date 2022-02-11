OBITUARY: Nichole Ridnouer Tenllado

Nichole Ridnouer Tenllado ascended to her heavenly home on February 4, 2022. Our beautiful and precious Nikky bravely battled the HLH monster for over a year until finally succumbing. She passed from this earth surrounded by her loving and devoted parents and siblings.

Nikky was born on January 3, 1974, in the George Air Force Base Hospital, Victorville, CA. She attended elementary and high school in Hampton, VA; Phoenix, AZ; Niceville, FL; Springfield, VA; and Las Vegas, Nevada, graduating from Osbourne High School with the Class of 1992 in Manassas, VA. A standout soccer player, she was a 1984 Junior Olympian and an All-District player in high school. She graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication. Nikky was employed at the Brentwood, TN, YMCA as a Program Director for eight years and absolutely loved working at Barge Design in her position as the Executive Assistant to the CEO for twelve years. She was an avid equestrian; owned a horse, Elle; and successfully competed in regional horse shows. Nikky was well known for her “Take Charge” attitude, great sense of humor, generosity, and compassion.

Nikky adored her family, especially her twelve nieces and nephews. She was preceded in her heavenly journey by her infant sister, Marya Katheryn; brother-in-law, Bruce McMillan; her favorite childhood pet, Greta; and two rescue miniature pinchers, Otto and Berlin.

She is survived by and will be terribly missed by her parents, Mike and Marilyn Ridnouer; siblings, Matthew Ridnouer (Sheri), Polly McMillan, Katherine Ridnouer (Terry), Nathan Ridnouer (Betsie); three godchildren, Michael, Kate, and Everly; a number of uncles and aunts; innumerable close friends across the country; and Oscar, her beloved Corgi mix rescue dog.

A Celebration of Life for Nikky will be held at a later date. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, Nashville, TN, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials made be made to the Vanderbilt Medical Center Ingraham Cancer Center at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/NikkysLegacy