Tennessee Archery Championships to Take Place this Weekend

On Friday, February 11th through Sunday, February 13th the USA Archery and Junior Olympics Archery Tennessee State Championships will be held at 1113 Murfreesboro Road in the Williamson Shopping Center.

Music City Archery will host the events indoors. They are going to be hosting the USA Archery and Junior Olympic Archery Outside State Championship this summer.

Athletes from ages 7-70 will compete with a chance of being the Tennessee State Champion. The competition is a single 60 arrow round following USA Archery rules of competition. The format is 20 ends of 3 arrows at 18 meters.