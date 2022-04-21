OBITUARY: Morris Fort Gower

With heavy hearts, we announce that Morris Fort Gower, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away at the age of 92.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth Helen Gower.

Throughout his life, his integrity and the love of family drove his every decision. He was a devout Christian and a member of Hillcrest Methodist Church. He was a devoted employee of Thompson Machinery Company for 40 years. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, had a love of sports, enjoyed bowling and the outdoors.

His sweet memories will be cherished by all those he left behind whom he loved greatly. This includes but is not limited to daughters: Pam Lifsey (John), Joan Reese (Steve); Grandchildren: Stephanie Riddle (Bill), Emily Spencer (Michael), Eric Lifsey (Beth), Jason Campbell, Jeremy Campbell (Julie), Katie Reese. Great-Grandchildren: Blakely (Keith), Will Fort, Hayden, Hannah, Paxton, Walker, Justin (Tiana), Makenzie, Brylee. Great-Great-grandchildren: Henry Fort, Mya, Nia, Joi, and Titan.

Visitation will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. & Saturday from 11 a.m. – Noon. A Celebration of Life service by Reverend Joe Coleman will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel with the burial following at the Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his Grandsons and Great-Grandsons. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

