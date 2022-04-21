$20 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Sold in Pegram

By
Source Staff
-

PEGRAM—Excitement continues to build about the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $20 million jackpot from the drawing held Friday, April 15, 2022. Meanwhile, the Lottery retailer who sold the ticket is also a winner.

The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Hwy. 70, in Pegram, Tennessee. Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket.

The cash/lump-sum value of the $20 million jackpot is $11.9 million. Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2. Since the start of the game’s sales in Tennessee, Mega Millions alone has generated an estimated $247.2 million for education programs. Overall, the Lottery has generated more than $6.3 billion for education.

No information is known about this jackpot winner until the prize is claimed.

An additional Mega Millions jackpot was won in Tennessee on January 3, 2014, when a mother and son from Bellevue matched all six numbers to win $61 million.

All told, Tennessee Lottery players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games since the Lottery’s inception in 2004 (not including this jackpot).

As always, the Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here