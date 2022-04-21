OBITUARY: James Robert ‘Bobby’ Waters

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, James Robert “Bobby” Waters, age 72, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Bobby was born on July 15, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee to Hugh and Louise Waters and was the youngest of three children.

Bobby served his country for 6-years in the Air National Guard as a Propeller Specialist. Bobby (also known as Mr. Waters to his students) spent over 25 years teaching Preschool Sunday School at Brentwood Baptist Church and Physical Education to Elementary age students for Metro Nashville Schools. Bobby married Janet Ratterman Waters on November 21, 1972, and together they shared nearly fifty years of love, faith, and laughter.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Waters; mother, Louise Waters; brother, William “Bill” Waters; and brother, Hugh Waters, Jr.

Surviving family members include his wife, Janet Waters; daughter, Paige Waters, son, Brian (Elizabeth) Waters; grandson, Julian Waters; and grand-dog, Benny Waters.

A generous spirit, he was known to spend his spare time helping others, mowing yards for family members and neighbors, helping out as a handyman, or lending a hand (and his truck) to assist with many moving days. Bobby never met a stranger and loved connecting with people from all walks of life. He loved spending time taking in the sun and waves on his trips to Cocoa Beach, playing and watching golf, and enjoying early morning breakfasts at Chick-fil-A and Pancake Pantry.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, located at 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville, TN. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church located at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, Tennessee.

