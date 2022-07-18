OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Reed

Mary Elizabeth Brown Reed, age 85 of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Ed & Elizabeth Brown.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Millview Church of Christ, and she retired from Williamson Medical Center.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, L.C. Reed; daughter, Betty Dianne Reed; son, Kevin Eugene Reed; brother, Charles Edward Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Tim) Sawyer; brother, Larry (Billie Ruth) Brown; sisters, Shirley Walton, Kay Beasley and Linda (Gary) Wright; grandchildren, Travis (Heather) Hastings and Abby Sawyer; great-grandson, Jackson Hastings; daughter-in-law, Marcia Reed Cook and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bobby Frost will officiate. Burial will follow at Leipers Fork Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service online, please use the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1658014846196344

