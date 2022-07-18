OBITUARY: Marie (Wilson) Conner

Marie Wilson Conner of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was born on June 25, 1942 in Maury Co., TN to the late Sherman and Ernestine Howell Wilson.

Marie is preceded in death by her husbands Vernon Conner and James Nall; son, Randy Pewitt; daughter, Shelby Anderson; sister, Mary Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Pewitt and John (Dione) Pewitt; daughters, Dianne (Wayne) Hamblin, Kim (Tony) Lorance and Misty Anderson; sister, Shirley (Dallas) Keith; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 18, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ricky Campbell officiating. Burial will take place at Lynn Cemetery. Friends & Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

