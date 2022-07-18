OBITUARY: David Lee England

David Lee England of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home, he was 84 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. David was a member of Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was the owner and operator of England Construction, specializing in custom cabinetry. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Nolensville Masonic Lodge.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Lanie England; son, Scott England.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine C. England of Franklin, TN; daughter, Laurie (Jay) Chamness of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Betty Joyce Gattis of Oakridge, TN; grandchildren, Melissa England, Jenny (Isaac) Loren, Mandy (Jimmie) Werlinger, Carrie Harris and Morgan (Phil) Cadle; great-grandchildren, Michael, Bryson, Abigail, Adeline, Ian and Scott.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Larry Guinn will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

