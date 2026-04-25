Martha Alyce Cummins Alexander, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Martha was the cherished daughter of the late Joseph Van Cummins and Ruby Cleo Rogers Cummins. She lived a full and vibrant life, embracing the beauty found in both the grand and simple moments around her.

Martha had a deep love for music, which truly brought her spirit to life. Whether dancing to contemporary rhythms or the smooth sounds of jazz, she found joy in movement and melody. Artists like Tom Jones and Yanni held a special place in her heart, often providing the soundtrack to her happiest moments.

She also had a tender affection for cats, delighting in both their companionship and their playful mischief. This love extended into her favorite pastime of reading mystery novels, especially those featuring clever feline friends. Martha was a woman who appreciated the world’s beauty, and her travels throughout Europe reflected her admiration for its charm, slower pace, and rich culture.

A devout woman in her faith, Martha was a faithful member of the Methodist church. Above all, Martha cherished her family. She created a lifetime of memories filled with love, laughter, and warmth. Known for her affectionate nature, she lovingly called those around her “babygirl” or “babyboy,” a term of endearment that was lovingly returned to her by all who knew and adored her.

Martha is survived by her children, Leon (Starr) Alexander, Jr., and Angela Alexander (Eric) Hawkins; her grandchildren, Victoria (Dagen) Chapman and Julia (Kameron) Marcy; as well as several extended family members who will continue to carry her memory in their hearts.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Harold Leon Alexander, Sr. Martha will be laid to rest alongside him at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Martha’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and CBN Operation Blessing Disaster Relief Fund.

Martha’s life was a beautiful reflection of joy, kindness, and love, a legacy that will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.

The care of Ms. Martha Alyce Cummins Alexander has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

Funeral Services Provided By Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5239 Main Street P.O. Box 877, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.