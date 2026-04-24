Tennessee’s Seat Belt Usage Rate Exceeds National Average

On April 22, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced results from its 2025 annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate. The survey, conducted during March, April, and May of last year, returned a statewide usage rate of 91.3 percent. This represents a decrease of approximately 0.9 percent compared to Tennessee’s 2024 survey result of 92.2 percent; however, the 2025 survey result is above the national average of 90 percent. Tennessee’s 2025 survey result is its fourth-highest annual seat belt usage rate and marks the seventh consecutive statewide observational survey with a rate exceeding 90 percent.

“Occupant protection is vital,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis, “Last year to date, there were 78 traffic fatalities statewide involving lack of seat belt use. This year to date, there have been 59 fatalities. Wearing your seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 50 percent, proving the simplest way to save your life is to buckle up every trip, every time.”

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Every year, the THSO works to increase the state’s seat belt usage rate by collaborating with state and local partners through THSO grant-funded programs like Ollie Otter, Reduce TN Crashes, Rule the Road, and Tennessee’s Occupant Protection Coalition. The THSO also promotes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign, reminding citizens to always buckle up.

The THSO offers the following safe driving tips for motorists:

Research data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations in 16 sample counties across Tennessee.

Researchers observed almost 27,000 vehicle occupants.

Vehicles observed included passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The highest usage rate was observed among occupants in SUVs (95.1 percent).

The lowest usage rate was observed among occupants in pickup trucks (85.1 percent).

Female occupants were observed to have a higher usage rate (96.9 percent) than males (88.1 percent).

Front-seat passengers were observed to have a higher usage rate (92.5 percent) than drivers (91.0 percent).

County-level usage rates exceeded 90 percent in 13 of 16 counties included in the survey’s sample.

Williamson County had the highest usage rate for occupants of all vehicle types among the sample counties (95.9 percent). Williamson County also had the highest observed belt use rate for occupants of passenger cars (98.1 percent) and SUVs (98.7 percent).

Loudon County tied Williamson County for the highest observed belt use rate for occupants of SUVs (98.7 percent).

Roane County had the highest observed belt use rate for occupants of vans (98.9 percent).

Dyer County had the highest observed belt use rate for occupants of pickup trucks (94.3 percent).

This data was collected through an annual roadside observational survey conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Transportation Research in accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Uniform Criteria for State Observational Surveys of Seat Belt Use.