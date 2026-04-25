Nashville Ballet Announces Cast for Finale Production

Nashville Ballet has announced the lead cast for its upcoming Attitude Series, featuring the Tennessee premiere of Sherlock, May 1–3 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater, closing the company’s 2025–26 Ruby Season.

The annual Attitude Series program is anchored by Penny Saunders’ Sherlock, featuring original costumes, noir-inspired lighting and a soundscape incorporating vintage 1940s radio broadcasts from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. The production is a co-production with Grand Rapids Ballet and Ballet Idaho.

The program also includes the world premiere of Lumina by Maria A. Konrad and Wake the Neighbors by Tony Award–nominated choreographer Donald Byrd, creating a dynamic evening of three contemporary ballets that blends theatrical storytelling, powerful music and striking visual design.

“Attitude Series is where Nashville Ballet takes its biggest creative risks and invites audiences along for the ride,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “With Sherlock leading the program, alongside a powerful work by Donald Byrd and a striking world premiere by Maria A. Konrad, this production blends cinematic storytelling, bold design and the full range of our dancers’ artistry. It’s contemporary ballet that feels immediate and unmistakably alive. These ballets are accessible, relatable and will speak to audiences in a way that feels both modern and deeply human.”

Inspired by the legendary detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock brings the iconic character to life through choreography and theatrical staging. Choreographer Penny Saunders returns to the company with this premiere, exploring the brilliant and enigmatic mind of the world’s most famous detective through a blend of contemporary, jazz and classical ballet.

Sherlock (Tennessee Premiere)

Choreography: Penny Saunders

Co-production with Grand Rapids Ballet and Ballet Idaho

Lead Cast

Sherlock: Garritt McCabe or James Lankford

Dr. Watson: Shaiya Donohue or Michael Burfield

Irene Adler: Farin Taft or Sarah Pierce

Mary Watson: Marissa Stark or Lily Saito

Professor Moriarty: Brett Sjoblom

Audiences will also experience the world premiere of Lumina by Maria A. Konrad. Inspired by Adele Bloch-Bauer, the subject of Gustav Klimt’s iconic portrait, the ballet explores themes of artistic inspiration, influence and legacy.

Lumina (World Premiere)

Choreography: Maria A. Konrad

Inspired by Adele Bloch-Bauer and the artwork of Gustav Klimt

Lead Cast

Pas de deux 1: Summer Brown and Joe Parker or Lily Saito and Brett Sjoblom

Pas de deux 2: Maia Montgomery and Joshua Binowitz or Jamie Kopit and Michael Burfield

Pas de deux 3: Gwyneth Smith and Justin Abel or Summer Montenegro and Jorge Emilio Peña

The evening also features Wake the Neighbors by Donald Byrd, is set to a powerful score by Kris Bowers, the virtuosic solo begins in near silence, with the dancer’s movements creating the only sound in the theater before the score drives the performance forward.

Wake the Neighbors

Choreography: Donald Byrd

Music: Kris Bowers

Lead Cast: James Lankford or Garritt McCabe

Across all three works, Nashville Ballet’s artists demonstrate the full range of the company’s contemporary repertoire, from technical precision to dramatic storytelling.

The Attitude Series highlights Nashville Ballet’s commitment to innovative choreography and bold storytelling, showcasing the company’s continued artistic evolution.

Additionally, as the season comes to a close, these three principal dancers will be retiring from the company – Michael Burfield, Claudia Monja and Brett Sjoblom.

Tickets are still available at www.NashvilleBallet.com.