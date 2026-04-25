4/25/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 76 and Current Temp at 75; Light Drizzle Possible Tonight with Clear Skies…

In Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the current temperature is 75.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.3 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 76.1°F and a low of 60.6°F. Winds may increase slightly later in the afternoon, reaching up to 6.9 mph. There is a 20% chance of light drizzle, but no precipitation has been recorded so far.

Tonight, the low is expected to be around 66.2°F with winds diminishing to about 5.3 mph. Conditions are forecasted to clear overnight, leading to a clear sky as the evening progresses. The chance of rain decreases to 9% later tonight.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 61°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 20% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:01am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 83°F 58°F Overcast Monday 78°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast Friday 62°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>