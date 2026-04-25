4/25/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 76 and Current Temp at 75; Light Drizzle Possible Tonight with Clear Skies…

In Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the current temperature is 75.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.3 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 76.1°F and a low of 60.6°F. Winds may increase slightly later in the afternoon, reaching up to 6.9 mph. There is a 20% chance of light drizzle, but no precipitation has been recorded so far.
Tonight, the low is expected to be around 66.2°F with winds diminishing to about 5.3 mph. Conditions are forecasted to clear overnight, leading to a clear sky as the evening progresses. The chance of rain decreases to 9% later tonight.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
61°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
20% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:01am
Sunset
7:29pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|76°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|83°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|78°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|62°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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