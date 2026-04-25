Mary Louise Stansell, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away April 17, 2026. She was born in Ashville, NC to the late William Miller and Jessie Creech. Mary had a career with the IRS, retiring as a revenue officer. After retirement she opened Mar-Jac’s Bygone Days. Mary was an avid reader, plant collector and animal lover. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR races. Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Creech; and her longtime companion, John C. Roth, Sr. She is survived by her family, John C. (Cynthia) Roth, Jr., Kathy (Terry) Harmon, Debbie Harwell, Christina (Tamsen) Roth, Ashley (Ryan) Locke, Alison (Ben) Davis, Anna (Trevor) Higgins, Shaun (Allison) Harwell, Marcia (Nick Price) Harwell and nine beloved great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.