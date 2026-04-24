WSM Radio Announces New Weekly Show

WSM Radio announced a new weekly program called “Heart of the Night with Nan Kelley” premiering Monday, May 4, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST.

Hosted by television personality Nan Kelley and co-hosted by her husband, Grammy-nominated songwriter and musician Charlie Kelley, the show brings a more personal, listener-driven format to WSM’s evening lineup. A familiar face to country music fans from her longtime work on the Great American Country network (GAC) as host of “The Top 20 Country Countdown” and “Opry Live”, Kelley brings her signature warmth and relatability to one of radio’s most iconic platforms.

Blending timeless country music with authentic storytelling, the show will spotlight real listener experiences. Fans can call in during the live broadcast to speak directly with Kelley, with additional voicemails recorded off-air featured in future episodes. For a portion of the program, special guest artists, songwriters and notable personalities from the music community will be in studio and join the conversation.

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“Nan creates the kind of connection that defines great radio,” said WSM General Manager Eric Marcum. “This show brings our listeners’ voices to the forefront while staying true to the music and storytelling at the heart of WSM.”

“Connecting with people is who I am – it’s just part of my South Mississippi DNA,” said Kelley. “I am grateful to WSM and Opry Entertainment Group for embracing this idea, and I am looking forward to returning to the Air Castle of the South. I am also excited to work alongside my husband who has guided my career for years. As a songwriter, he knows songs and emotions, and after 25 years of marriage, we can honestly share life’s ups and downs with our listeners.”

“Heart of the Night with Nan Kelley” will be produced by David Reed, host of “WSM at Night,” and will broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House complex inside WSM’s Springer Mountain Farms Acuff House studio. Listeners are invited to engage directly with the program through a variety of interactive channels, including live call-ins, text messages, and voicemail at 615-398-1260, as well as via email at heartofthenightradio@gmail.com.

About WSM Radio

650 AM WSM is the most famed country music station in the world. Each day, the station shares country, bluegrass, and Americana as well as the excitement of Music City with friends in Middle Tennessee and listeners around the world.

WSM debuted on Oct. 5, 1925, and less than two months later, the station would birth its most famous show (and the show that would make country music famous), the Grand Ole Opry. The Opry was the first of WSM’s shows to develop such an excited audience that fans would visit live studio broadcasts. That tradition continues today not only with the Opry, but with other signature programming including “Coffee, Country & Cody”, and more.

In 1928, WSM was given the frequency of 650 kilohertz and admission to an elite group of maximum power, Class 1-A clear-channel broadcasters. In 1932, the station’s new 50,000-watt transmitter made it a nation-spanning giant. At the heart of this expansion was a diamond-shaped vertical antenna located just South of Nashville, the tallest tower in the nation at the time. The station today still spans the nation with its AM signal, of course, while also circling the globe online.

WSM has gone on to become a broadcasting giant and a friend to hundreds of thousands of fans. The station has won hundreds of broadcasting awards and was named Country Radio Station of the Century by “Radio & Records” in 2000. WSM’s personalities are nationally recognized figures in country music, and its listeners range from U.S. Presidents to Country Music Hall of Famers, to artists climbing the charts toward their first number one hit. You never know when a famous listener might drop in for a visit or to take the studio’s reigns for a while.