Home Entertainment Entertainment Schedule for Franklin’s Main Street Festival

Entertainment Schedule for Franklin’s Main Street Festival

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County presents the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, from 10 am to 6 pm each day. The two-day event attracts more than 120,000 guests each year and celebrates the arts and culture of Williamson County.

There are three stages of entertainment – Main Stage, Acoustic Stage, and Road Show Stage spread throughout the two-day festival. Find the complete schedule below.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×