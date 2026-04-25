Flower Show Fleurs de Villes The Gilded Age to Open at Cheekwood

Global flower show sensation Fleurs de Villes returns to Cheekwood to debut Fleurs de Villes THE GILDED AGE, presented in a flower-filled partnership with HBO Max®— a fresh floral celebration that brings the opulence, ambition, and iconic characters of the hit HBO® drama series to life through stunning fresh floral artistry.

From August 1–9, discover a curated collection of one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins displayed throughout Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall, Frist Learning Center, and Historic Mansion & Museum. This stunning showcase celebrates “The Gilded Age” the acclaimed drama set in late 19th-century New York, where old money and new ambition collide in a time of extraordinary social change — reimagined through spectacular floral storytelling.

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Created by Nashville’s talented floral designers, each floral masterpiece interprets the series’ distinct characters and opulent style — from the bold, aspirational gowns of Bertha Russell to the refined sophistication of Agnes van Rhijn, the understated

elegance of Marian Brook, and the modern perspective of Peggy Scott — inviting visitors to experience the elegance and intrigue of “The Gilded Age” in full bloom.

“We are delighted to welcome Fleurs de Villes back to Cheekwood for this extraordinary debut,” said Sarah Sperling, Senior Vice President of Museum Aﬀairs at Cheekwood. “Set against the backdrop of our historic estate, this immersive exhibition transforms iconic characters from ‘The Gilded Age’ into breathtaking floral works of art, oﬀering guests a truly unforgettable experience.”

“We’re thrilled to return to Cheekwood for a second year to debut our new show series in such a remarkable setting,” said Karen Marshall, Co-Founder of Fleurs de Villes. “With its historic estate and beautiful gardens, Cheekwood provides the perfect backdrop for our fresh floral celebration of HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age.’ The series’ rich visual world and unforgettable characters translate beautifully into floral design, oﬀering endless inspiration for Nashville’s talented florists, and bringing the story to life through stunning floral artistry this August.”

Special Events for Fleurs de Villes

August 1 -9

Cheekwood will oﬀer extended hours on select days to view the breathtaking floral

installations along with exciting additional programming. Stay tuned to cheekwood.org for a full calendar of events.

Ticket Information

Visit cheekwood.org to reserve tickets. Tickets are currently on sale for Cheekwood

members and will be available to not-yet members on April 30.

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