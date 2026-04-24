Free Public Wi-Fi to be Available at Main Street Festival

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County presents the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, from 10 am to 6 pm each day. The two-day event attracts more than 120,000 guests each year and celebrates the arts and culture of Williamson County.

United Communications wants those attending the 42nd Annual Main Street Festival to know that they can stay reliably connected through their mobile devices—regardless of this year’s crowd size—with United’s free public Wi-Fi network in historic downtown Franklin.

Click on “access.united.net” in your mobile device’s list of available Wi-Fi networks.

United Communications is proud to be a Franklin-based business that connects Middle Tennessee residents with award-winning fiber internet services, including its newest 8 Gig Premier connection, now available in Williamson County. Visit United.net to learn more and check availability where you live and work.