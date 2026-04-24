Freedom Middle Honors Former MLB Player and Alum Tony Kemp With Dedication Plaque

On Tuesday, April 21st, Freedom Middle School unveiled a new plaque honoring a former student and former MLB player, Tony Kemp.

The plaque states, “Freedom Middle alumnus and Vanderbilt University standout, Tony exemplified excellence in academics and athletics. A 2013 SEC Player of the Year, he played 9 seasons in Major League Baseball and was a member of the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros before retiring from the Oakland A’s.”

For the occasion, Kemp was joined by his wife, Michelle, and daughters Makenna and Naomi. A proclamation was read, sent by City of Franklin Mayor Moore, declaring April 21st as “Tony Kemp Day.”

In May 2025, Kemp announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the nine seasons, he played for the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and the Oakland A’s.

Take a look at the photos and video from the event.

1 of 4