Map of Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2026

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County presents the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, from 10 am to 6 pm each day. The two-day event attracts more than 120,000 guests each year and celebrates the arts and culture of Williamson County.
Streets in downtown Franklin from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue will be closed from Friday evening until Sunday evening.
- What to Know About Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2026
- Where to Park at Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2026
- Entertainment Schedule for Franklin’s Main Street Festival
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