Centennial Park Announces Lineup for Musicians Corner

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 17th year with five weeks of live music inCentennial Park, kicking off May 15. The multi-genre series will showcase a variety of performers at 11 concerts over the course of five weeks. Musicians Corner will take place every Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m. from May 15 to June 13, with a special Sunday performance over Memorial Day Weekend (May 24).

“Musicians Corner is back,” said Justin Branam, Executive Producer of Musicians Corner. “This free, family-friendly event has become a beloved Nashville tradition and a way to celebrate our city’s diverse music community. The mix of up-and-coming talent and legendary acts has always been a hallmark of Musicians Corner, and this season will be no different. We look forward to the Nashville community joining us at Centennial Park this spring with friends and family.”

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Musicians Corner’s spring lineup will feature multi-genre performances from artists including Amanda Shires, John Paul White, S.G. Goodman, Amythyst Kiah, and the Nashville Symphony. The 2026 Spring Series kicks off on May 15 and May 16 with performances from Sunny War, The Foxies, and ENDLAF.

The spring series also includes the return of Musicians Corner’s three-day Memorial Day Weekend with performances Friday, May 22 from 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 23 from 12 – 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 24 from 12 – 6 p.m. The special event is made possible with support from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and will feature performances by The Verve Pipe and Madi Diaz.

More artists are slated to be announced next month, including the Lightning 100 Stage lineup which will feature 24 local emerging artists of varying genres. In addition to live music, each event will also feature artisan vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails, a variety of local food trucks, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners.

Musicians Corner will also return August 28th for its annual Fall Series with events each Friday evening through September 25th, including the return of FREE FEST, in partnership with Lightning 100, over Labor Day Weekend (September 4-6) and a special event in conjunction with AMERICANAFEST on Friday, September 18.

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MUSICIANS CORNER SPRING ARTIST LINEUP

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Sunny War • The Foxies • Abigayle Oakley • Rosa Rodriquez V. • Tre. Charles

SATURDAY, MAY 16

TBA • ENDLAF • Gustavo Moradel • EG Vines • TBA

FRIDAY, MAY 22 – Memorial Day Weekend

Amanda Shires • Leah Blevins • Ava Swan • Küf Knotz & Christine Elise • Tim McNary

SATURDAY, MAY 23 – Memorial Day Weekend

The Verve Pipe • Nicole Atkins • TBA • Viva Mexico Mariachi • Bee Kelly

SUNDAY, MAY 24 – Memorial Day Weekend

Madi Diaz • Sam Palladio • The Explorers Club • Ducky Neptune • Dori Valentine

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Cedric Burnside • Teddy & The Rough Riders • TBA • Vaveyla • Natasha Blaine

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Amythyst Kiah • Norista Freeze • Brandy Zdan • Los Locos Tristes • Tavior Mowry

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Nashville Symphony • Amy Stroup • Melanie MacLaren • Kapali Long • Alana Cruz

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

John Paul White • TBA • Eric Mcentee • Kent Burnside • Noah Torralba

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

S.G. Goodman • TBA • Emma Ogier • The Minks • Roderick August

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Grizfolk • Emily Scott Robinson • ZG Smith • J. Zachariou • Tenette Smith