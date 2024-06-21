OBITUARY: Mark Carroll DeVito

Mark Carroll DeVito, a cherished pillar of his community and a beacon of generosity, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2024, at the age of 71.

Born on July 14, 1952, in Amarillo, Texas, Mark’s life was a testament to the values of love, selflessness, and service. The son of the late Nicholas Salvadore Louis DeVito and Francis Pearl Slutz, Mark grew up in a home filled with warmth and compassion.

Mark is also preceded in death by his brother, Louis.

Mark’s devotion to his family was the cornerstone of his existence. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki DeVito, with whom he shared a life full of joy and mutual support. Together, they raised three children: Mark Andrew DeVito, married to Heidi; James Ryan DeVito, married to Emily; and daughter Lydia Stokes. Mark’s legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren: Journey G., Jakson L., Madyson M., Ashlynn R. Stokes, and Mercy R., and Jude A. DeVito. He also leaves behind his sister, Kathy Schweitzer, who will miss him dearly.

Professionally, Mark was a respected accountant at Fix Group, where his meticulous attention to detail and ethical standards set him apart. His colleagues will remember him not only for his professional acumen but also for his genuine kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand.

Mark’s faith was a central aspect of his life, and he was an active member of the Franklin Vineyard Church. His commitment to his faith was evident in his actions and his unwavering support for numerous non-profit organizations, where he volunteered countless hours to help those in need.

An avid coin and stamp collector, Mark found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had an appreciation for classical music, which filled his home with harmony and tranquility. Mark’s interests, however, always came second to his role as a father—not only to his own children but to many who sought his guidance and support. Those who knew Mark would describe him as loving, selfless, and generous. He lived by the words of Mahatma Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Mark embodied this philosophy, always placing the needs of others before his own.

Mark Carroll DeVito’s life was a journey marked by unwavering love, selfless acts of kindness, and a generosity that knew no bounds. He will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all the lives he touched. Mark’s memory will be a guiding light, inspiring others to live with the same compassion and dedication that he so effortlessly displayed.

