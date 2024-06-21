OBITUARY: James Edgar Dalton Jr.

James Edgar Dalton, Jr. (Jim), 81, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on June 12, 2024.

Jim was born on September 17, 1942, in Sycamore, Virginia to the late James Edgar Dalton and Mabel Scarce.

Jim grew up in Gretna, Virginia. As a child he loved to help his mother run her five and dime store and assist his father with his automotive business. After graduating from Gretna High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Randolph-Macon College and a Master of Hospital Administration degree from Medical College of Virginia.

Jim’s first professional role was Assistant Administrator of Lynchburg General Hospital. He went on at age 28 to serve as Administrator of Princeton (WV) Memorial Hospital, leading the construction of and transition to the new Princeton Community Hospital. After serving in multi-facility management roles in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee with Humana, American Medicorp, HCA Management Company, Hospital Corporation of America and HealthTrust, Jim became President and CEO of Quorum Health Group.

Jim served for many years on the boards of the Nashville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Nashville Health Care Council, US Oncology, Select Medical Corporation, Universal Health Real Estate Investment Trust, AmSouth Bancorporation, Randolph-Macon University and The Harpeth Hall School. He also served in leadership positions with the Federation of American Hospitals and the American Hospital Association and was a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Jim was an avid runner and also enjoyed tennis, boating, traveling, reading and spending time with friends. More than anything, though, Jim loved his family. Whether it was attending dance recitals and plays, traveling to professional baseball games, hosting and chaperoning school parties, carpooling to swim meets and travel soccer games or helping with countless college moves, Jim was always leading the charge. He was happiest when all of his family was together for holidays and beach trips.

Survivors include his wife Sandra Johnson Dalton, sister Patricia Anderson and children Amy Fitzgerald (Bill), Lynn Senter, Ashley Flippin (Brad), Ryan Dalton (Alison), Caitlin Anthony, Marliese Dalton, Meredith Dalton, Morgan Walsh (Tommy) and Gabrielle Dalton. He leaves grandchildren Tyler, Aidan and Lilah Fitzgerald, Sydney and Lauren Senter, Henry, Matthew and Dalton Flippin and James, Slater and Paige Dalton.

Visitation with the family will held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3701 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, Tennessee. https://www.harpethhills.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, Randolph-Macon University or the Harpeth Hall School would be appreciated.

