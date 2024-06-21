OBITUARY: Michael Richard Machado

Michael Richard Machado, age 68, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side in Spring Hill, TN on June 17, 2024.

Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years Leslie Machado, and son Lance (Anna) Machado. Sisters Gloria (Ricardo Ramirez), Christina, & Romana Machado, Zenaida (Francisco) Rocha and brother Paul (Susan) Machado.

Mike is predeceased by his parents Joe and Concepcion Machado, as well as brothers, Robert, Gilbert and Richard Machado, sister Myra Talavera.

Mike was born in Wichita, KS on November 1, 1955 to Joe and Connie Machado.

He would grow up with nine siblings in tough economic conditions. But, he worked hard for his family and always did his best to have a good time and not take life too seriously. Growing up he loved to play soccer and shoot pool. A lifelong KU basketball fan, he would come alive in March every year with excitement for the NCAA tournament. Mike’s loving nature made him eager to meet new people and see new places throughout the years. As he got older, he would speak often of the good ole days and binds he and his friends would find themselves in. It seemed he always had a story to tell. For which it would be hard for him to finish as he was laughing so much.

Mike loved to cook Mexican dishes for his family. Mike’s enchiladas and homemade hot sauce would go quick in a public setting. He was passionate about sports. He was drawn to west coast teams such as the Dodgers and Raiders because of the beautiful landscapes he saw visiting California in his younger years. Many times, Mike had found himself coaching soccer and baseball teams for youth sports. Including teams for his younger brother and eventually his own son. Though he loved to win, he would remind his teams to have fun and enjoy the experience.

Mike would relocate to Tennessee to be close to his son in retirement. He often remarked how he loved the hills and green landscapes of the Tennessee countryside. In his last years, as he battled pancreatic cancer his favorite was to stroll outside and see the trees with his son and just talk for hours. His family meant everything to him, and he was happiest when they were happy. Mike above all was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He would spend holidays giving those teary-eyed tight hugs that we will never forget. Mike will be dearly missed.

The Machado family would like to thank the Vanderbilt Cancer Center for their expert and compassionate care during Mike’s treatment.

Donations can be made via venmo. All donations will go to Mike’s funeral and medical expenses. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

