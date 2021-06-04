OBITUARY: Lois Ann Ehlert

Lois Ann Ehlert, age 72 of Franklin, TN, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 from complications of extended illness.

Lois was born in Cairo, IL June 5, 1948, daughter of the late Harvey and Mary (Millikan) Hammers. Lois and Paul Ehlert were married in 1979 in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Lois was a mother to three children, Mark & Kelly Nance and Chad Ehlert. She was preceded in death by Chad in 2011.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Ehlert of Franklin, TN, son, Mark Nance of Arizona, daughter, Kelly Nance of Franklin, TN. She is also survived by granddaughter Elizabeth Nance and grandsons Christian and Alexander Nance of Birmingham, AL. brothers David (Janice) Hammers of Granite City, IL, Pearlie Hammers of Florida and Howard (Barb) Hammers of Jackson, MO, sister Lisa Kerr of Villa Ridge, IL and several nieces and nephews.

No Service.