Morning Source: Gateway Chamber Orchestra

Morning Source

Guest: Gateway Chamber



Originally Aired: May 10, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Greg Wolynec from the Gateway Chamber Orchestra about some of their recent projects, including a virtual Hydn Festival Virtual Concert Series that is available to stream.

You can get unlimited access to America’s Haydn Festival Virtual Concert Series, sponsored by Google, with a purchase of a festival pass. Click Here: https://www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com/haydntickets.

The virtual festival, hosted by classical radio personality, Bill McGlaughlin, features concerts by GCO, GRAMMY-nominated St. Lawrence String Quartet, pianist Henry Kramer, children’s author and musicologist Anna Harwell Celenza, and Michael Samis, Cellist. The festival pass includes exclusive bonus videos featuring interviews with our phenomenal guest artists.

In addition to landmark works by Haydn, the festival features works by Osvaldo Golijov, William Grant Still, Maurice Ravel and recent Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw.

The four-part series also features the world premiere of “Prelude,” a commissioned work by Nashville composer Cristina Spinei that includes the WAV file, video recording, and score as a non-fungible token (NFT).

America’s Haydn Festival is streaming on the GCO website and will remain available for viewing through December 16, 2021 for festival pass holders.

Get Access: https://www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com/haydntickets

Learn more about Gateway Chamber Orchestra at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO is delighted to have two Middle Tennessee homes – the Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and The Franklin Theatre in Franklin.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!