Linda Claire Brown, née Tanner, age 78, peacefully passed away at her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on June 13, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 30, 1947, in Paducah, Kentucky, Linda led a life rich in love, faith, and devotion to those closest to her.

Linda raised her family in Madisonville, Kentucky, where she nurtured her family with care and dedication before moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee, two decades ago. She held a bachelor’s degree and embraced life with a passion that extended beyond her family to her deep-rooted faith and cherished hobbies. A faithful member of College Grove Grace Church, Linda’s life was guided by her profound love of her Lord.

Among her many joys was ballroom dancing, a pastime that brought her happiness and expression throughout her years. She treasured time spent with her family, especially her granddaughters, Linda Gail Rutland and Cara Beth Rutland, whose presence brought her immense delight.

Linda’s immediate family who survive her include her daughters, Jennifer Lynn Brown and Caroline Brown Rutland along with Caroline’s husband, Michael Todd. She is also survived by her dear sister, Janice Tanner Cowherd, and her husband, Ron. Linda’s parents, Hubert Wallace Tanner and Clara Tanner (née Davis), preceded her in death.

The community and family will gather to celebrate and honor Linda’s life at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, located at 5239 Main Street in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Visitation will take place an hour before the service. The funeral service is scheduled for June 17, 2026, beginning promptly at 1:00 p.m., Officiated by Pastor Chris Cunningham, followed by a burial at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Gardens.

Linda Claire Brown’s legacy is one of faith, family devotion, and joyful living. She will be remembered fondly by all who were privileged to know her, and her spirit will continue to inspire those she loved dearly.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family has requested donations be made here: https://gofund.me/9bb4a1ba0

Funeral Services Provided By Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services 5239 Main Street P.O. Box 877, Spring Hill, TN 37174

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.