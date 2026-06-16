Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum to Open in Nashville

Just in time for Alan Jackson's final showat Nissan Stadium, a new museum and distillery is coming to downtown Nashville — and it’s opening right in the heart of it all. More Eat & Drink News

Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum is set to open June 25 at 121 3rd Avenue South, in the former Johnny Cash Bar just steps from Broadway. Visitors can sip whiskey while touring a museum dedicated to one of country music’s most enduring icons — and watch Silverbelly Whiskey go from barrel to bottle right on site, as the spirit is blended, proofed, bottled and labeled throughout the facility. Whiskey flights, cocktails, bottles for purchase, a “bottle your own” experience and live music round out the visit.

The museum traces Jackson’s journey from rural Newnan, Georgia to concert stages across Australia, Europe and South America — including the story of how a paper sack full of cassettes and handwritten songs earned him a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. It also revisits the moment a self-described “singer of simple songs” captured a grieving nation’s emotions in the wake of tragedy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Alan Jackson’s local, Tennessee-made Silverbelly Whiskey to downtown Nashville,” says Silverbelly CEO Robbie Goldsmith in a release. “This is a truly unique setting and opportunity for people to get into the ‘spirit’ of what country music and Music City are all about.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at alanjacksonmuseum.com.