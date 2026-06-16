6/16/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 80, Low Tonight 66, Winds Calm, Precip Chance 3%

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM indicate a temperature of 59.5°F with wind speeds at 2.5 mph. The area is experiencing partly cloudy skies, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise with a high of 80.1°F and a low of 59.2°F. Winds may increase, reaching speeds up to 7.2 mph, with a very low chance of precipitation at 3%. Tonight, the low will settle at 66.4°F, accompanied by winds up to 5.3 mph and clear skies expected.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Please stay tuned for any updates and continue to monitor local conditions throughout the day.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 87°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 77°F 69°F Drizzle: dense Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight

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