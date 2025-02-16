OBITUARY: Leslie “Les” Joe Satterfield

Leslie “Les” Joe Satterfield, age 58 of Franklin, TN passed away February 3, 2025. He was born at Tripler Army Hospital, HI on June 8, 1966 to the late Arlie & Jo Ann Satterfield.

Les was a copier technician with Novatech Nashville. He’s traveled with family from Hawaii to Washington state. As an adult he traveled as far north as Alaska. He’s seen majestic mountains, walked on immense glaciers, hiked back country Alaska, saw the backbone of North America, flying over the Rockies.

He was very good with electronic devices and tweaking computers. He will be missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father (Arlie Jr.), mother (Jo Ann) and sister, Meltonia Price.

Les is survived by his sister, Eve C. (John) Schroeder; brother, Gary (Cindy) Satterfield; aunts, Linda Lemmonds and Pat Pierce; uncle Auda Binkley Beasley; many nieces & nephews including John Carl, Sasha Arlien, Scott, Shan, Brittany, and Shane.

Remembrance service will be held Thursday, February 18th from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson County Rescue Squad.

Questions regarding service please contact WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com