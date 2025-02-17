6 Live Shows this Week-February 17, 2025

6 Andy Branton

Friday, February 21, 7 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

Join in at Hop Springs for an incredible night of live music featuring country-blues artist Andy Branton and special guest Nathan Evans Fox.

Louisville-based Andy Branton brings his soulful, road-tested sound to the stage, blending country and blues with heartfelt storytelling. Known for his debut EP 47 Minutes Away, Andy’s music captures the raw emotion of life on the road and the stories that come with it.

Find tickets here.