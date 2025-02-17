6 Live Shows this Week-February 17, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Rick Springfield & Richard Marx
Wednesday, February 19,7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The 80s legends will take to the stage at the Ryman this week. GRAMMY winners Rick Springfield and Richard Marx will share the stage for a night of top hits.
Find tickets here.
2Sister Hazel
Friday, February 21, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status.
Find tickets here.
3MXMTOON
Tuesday, February 18, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Since she was 17-years-old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist’s unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Noah Kahan, and propelled her through an expansive career that’s also included hosting a podcast and authoring a graphic novel.
Find tickets here.
4Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, February 18, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Celebrate Opry 100 with special guests on Tuesday of Jelly Roll, Mandy Barnett, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, and more.
Find tickets here.
5Kindred Valley
Saturday, February 22, 8 pm
Analog at Hutton, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Kindred Valley is a band toeing the line between Americana, Indie Folk, and Folk Rock. Hailing from West Virginia they combine their Appalachian culture and roots with personal stories and experiences to create sounds and lyrics that grip the listener and bring them into the artists’ inner worlds.
Find tickets here.
6Andy Branton
Friday, February 21, 7 pm
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Join in at Hop Springs for an incredible night of live music featuring country-blues artist Andy Branton and special guest Nathan Evans Fox.
Louisville-based Andy Branton brings his soulful, road-tested sound to the stage, blending country and blues with heartfelt storytelling. Known for his debut EP 47 Minutes Away, Andy’s music captures the raw emotion of life on the road and the stories that come with it.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter