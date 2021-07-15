OBITUARY: Karin Ann Lloyd

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Karin Anne Lloyd passed away at the age of 72. Karin was born July 31, 1948 in Los Angeles, California to Peter and Anne Serafino.
Karin had a talent and a passion for decorating and designing. She used this talent to build and decorate homes throughout her life. For many years, she helped a wide array of customers at her job with Lowe’s. Her greatest love, however, was her farm and her long list of animals.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Fourteen Carrot Farms, 2290 Osburn Road, Arrington, TN 37014.
