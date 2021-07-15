Today’s Top Stories: July 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 15, 2021.
Photo by Nolensville Police
The Marijuana and shrooms (psychedelic mushrooms) were seized last night about 830pm as the result of a minor traffic enforcement stop. Read More
Detectives in Franklin are seeking information about two business break-ins. Read More
photo from Tamale Joe’s Facebook
Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, is holding its soft opening at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More
photo from Drake’s
Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More