Today's Top Stories: July 15, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
tamale joe's
Photo: Tamale Joe's Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 15, 2021.

nolensville police traffic drug bust
Photo by Nolensville Police

1Nolensville Police Seize Marijuana and Shrooms During Traffic Stop

The Marijuana and shrooms (psychedelic mushrooms) were seized last night about 830pm as the result of a minor traffic enforcement stop. Read More

franklin smash and grab

2Franklin Police Investigating Two Smash & Grab Burglaries at Local Businesses

Detectives in Franklin are seeking information about two business break-ins. Read More

Tamale Joe's
photo from Tamale Joe’s Facebook

3Tamale Joe’s Opens in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, is holding its soft opening at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More

Drake's
photo from Drake’s

4Local Restaurants Participating in Burger Week

Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

