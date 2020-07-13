



Julie Anne Terrill Thompson, 49, of Franklin, passed-away on July 9th, 2020.

Julie was born in Bentonville, Arkansas to Mary Ann Cowgur and Richard Alan Terrill on April 23rd, 1971. She graduated high school at Crestwood High in Atlanta Georgia and went on to swim collegiately at Arizona State University.

She married Bryan Thompson on November 5th, 2017. Julie had four beautiful biological children, three stepchildren, and three grandchildren. She was the beloved eldest sister of 5 girls. Julie lead the way and her 4 sisters loved following in her footsteps of cooking, volunteering, being an active Mom and loving God.

She absolutely loved and adored all of her family’s friends of all ages and each of her swimmers and their families as her own. She was the epitome of the “cool mom” with her legendary cooking and hospitality. Her house was THE house to be at, always full of love and laughter which had such an impact on so many people. As a Coach’s wife to Greg Allen of 20 years, Julie was famous for her pumpkin chocolate chip bread and some of her favorite memories were being a “Mama” to golfers from all over the country at the Universities of Texas, University of Arizona and Vanderbilt University. She made every single player feel like they were a part of the family.

She has been involved in swimming all her life and competed with the following clubs across the country: Otter Creek and Arkansas Swim League in Little Rock Arkansas, Sharon View Country Club and Mecklenburg Aquatic Club in Charlotte North Carolina, Vestavia Swim Club and Birmingham Swim League, Swim Atlanta and Horse Shoe Bend Country Club in Atlanta Georgia.

In 1988 she broke national records in the 200 & 400 IM to earn a spot competing at the Olympic Trials.

She treasured teaching and coaching children in each town she lived in. She was a talented coach, coaching at Elite programs such as; Swim Atlanta, Texas Aquatics in Austin Texas, El Conquistador in Tucson Arizona, as well as Nashville Aquatics, McKays Mill Swim Team, Ladd Park Swim Team and Prairie Life Swim team, Ladd park Swim Team, McKay’s Mill Swim Team, and Prairie Life Aquatics in Franklin Tennessee.

Julie was instrumental in establishing the Page Middle School Swim Team as well as the Page High School Swim Team in Franklin Tennessee and was the first coach both schools ever had. She inspired and motivated many kids across the country to excel in the sport she loved.

Julie was a member of the Osage Indian tribe. She was also a member of the children of the American revolution, a Chattahoochee Cotillion Club Debutante in Roswell Georgia, a member of the Tucson Junior League, a Sunday school teacher at Catalina Foothills Church in Tucson Arizona as well as Clearview Baptist Church in Franklin Tennessee.

(Julie) is preceded in death by (her maternal grandparents John Oliver and Margurette Cawood Cowgur and beloved Uncle Johnny Cowgur.

Julie is survived by her husband Bryan Thompson; her children Margurette Tyler, Mollie Beth, Mason Richard, and Mabry Jane Allen, Keaton & Shelby Largent, Logan Thompson, and Bryan Thompson III; her younger sisters Ashley Gettys, Tracee Meyer, Allison Luckadoo, and Andrea Terrill; her parents Mary Ann Cowgur and Richard Alan Terrill; and grandchildren Ariana and Raven Largent and Violet Thompson.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Monday July 13th at ClearView Baptist Church

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm July 14th with an hour visitation before, at ClearView Baptist Church with Shane Pass of ClearView, officiating.

Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Julie always said she wanted her service to be a celebration with a wish for everyone to wear bright colors. Preferably pink.

The family has requested everyone wear masks.



