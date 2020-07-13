



Luther Cleveland Still, Sr. age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away July 9, 2020. He was a member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Kirkland Still, Sr. & Ethel E. Hudgins Still; three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rebecca Bowman Still of Franklin, TN; son, Luther “Luke” Cleveland Still, Jr. of Franklin, TN; daughter, Cindy Bryant of Nashville, TN; sister, Louise Hughes of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Lukas Still, Nik Still and Kaleb Bryant.

Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Dennis Makins, Mike Wright, Channing Workman, Keith Thomason, David Sparkman, Steve Meek, David Lankford, Andrew Heath, Mike Hayes, Andy Baker, Moody Barrentine and Talley Floyd.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Visitation will be 4-8PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



