OBITUARY: Jerry Lewis Beard

Jerry Lewis Beard, age 51, of Franklin, TN passed away April 3, 2021 in Manchester, TN. Born July 25, 1969 in Williamson County, TN to the late Joseph Elmer Beard, Sr. and Willie Irene Goins Beard.

In the past, Jerry was a Plumber and a Mechanic. He always could make people laugh, and he was a loving Dad and Brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his Daughter, Dawn Beard, Son, Andrew Beard, Brothers, Leonard “Pee Wee” (Samantha) Beard, Joseph Elmer Beard, Jr. and several Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be conducted 3:00PM Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 3:00PM on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.