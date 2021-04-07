OBITUARY: Gary Denton

By
Williamson Source
-
Gary Denton

Gary Denton, age 74 of Franklin, TN passed away April 5, 2021.

Longtime resident of Williamson County, TN in the Boston Community. Retired truck driver with Yellow Freight. He was a retired driver with Local 480 Teamsters with 33 years of service. Caretaker for several years at Sparkman Cemetery.

Preceded in death by parents, A.C. “Jack” and Bessie Hargrove Denton and sister, Hazel Green.

Survived by: wife of 56 years, Estelle Denton; children, Karen (Terry) Cooper, Robin (Lee) Davies and Jack (Trish) Denton; grandchildren, Josh (Elizabeth) Cooper, Rachel Cooper, Ava Cooper, Hannah Hampton and Jacob Hampton; great grandchildren, Scarlett and Molly Cooper; brother, Joe (Monie) Denton; sister, Rosalie (Donley) Mealer and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 AM Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Sparkman Cemetery, Gary Fewell officiating. Pallbearers will be Jack Denton, Josh Cooper, Jacob Hampton, Terry Cooper, Lee Davies, Mike Newcome, Matt Hargrove, Joey Davis, Kevin Humphrey and Greg Byram. Memorials may be made to Sparkman Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

