James Walter “Jimmy” King, III, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away June 14, 2026. Jimmy was born on May 8, 1932 in Franklin, TN. He attended Franklin Grammar School and was a Battle Ground Academy graduate in 1950. From 1951 to 1955, Airman First Class King dedicated himself to serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Most of old Franklin know him as a City Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service from 1959-1989. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4893 and received the Hometown Hero award for Williamson County in 2025. He had a curious mind and a knack for craftsmanship, enjoying gadgets and building projects out of wood. Jimmy also enjoyed spending quiet moments solving crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Wordle and more… always eager for the next challenge. Jimmy had many friends of all ages and he will be truly missed for his acts of kindness. To quote Jimmy to all of his friends, “Hang In There”.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mai Robinson King; son, James Edward “Eddy” King; parents, James Walter, Jr. and Mildred Katherine Kelly. Survived by: son, James Walter (Loni Walters) King, IV; daughter, Katherine Anne (Rocky) Rodes; grandchildren, Rachel, Bonny, and Emily; great grandchildren, Kendra, Paxton, Piper; granddog, Zoe; daughter in law, Linda King and Jason; Rocky’s family, Crystal, Cason, Hutch, Nelson; Natalie, Jon, Rodes, Edith, Thomas, Harry.

Graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tim Stawara, Andy Brittain, Valarie Padgett, JoJo Barbieri, Andy Chasse and Bruce Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be friends of the VFW, the Friday Breakfast Club at Dolan’s and the Beagle Club.

Memorials may be made to VFW Post 4893 or Alive Hospice. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.