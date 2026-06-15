In Loving Memory of Mildred Christine Slaughter

Christine Slaughter, born February 12, 1934, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 12, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. Surrounded by love, she passed peacefully with her three daughters at her bedside.

Christine lived a life marked by service, faith and devotion to her family. For more than forty years, she served as a nurse, dedicating herself to the care and comfort of others. Her strong work ethic and caring touched countless lives throughout her long career. Together with her husband, Harold Slaughter, Christine built a home and raised three daughters. She faithfully nurtured her family in the Christian faith and made certain her daughters were in worship every Sunday at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Christine and Harold also shared a love of travel and enjoyed many adventures together throughout their years of marriage.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Slaughter; her father, John Albert Hood; her mother, Bessie Oakley Hood; and her son-in-law, Randy (Diane) Bean.

She is survived by her daughters, Katrina Dianne Bean, Elaine (Roger) Buttrey, and Carolyn (Steve) Clark. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Jane Hood (Dreyovich) and Mary Helen Hood (Tandy) Watkins.

Her legacy continues through her grandsons, Chad (Megan Tatterson) Buttrey, Scott (Delaney) Buttrey, and Christopher Barry Bean; and her great-grandchildren, Lauren Kylee Buttrey, Bradley Scott Buttrey, Sydney Rose Buttrey, and Landon Tyler Buttrey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Though our hearts grieve her absence, we rejoice in the promise that she has gone home to the Lord she faithfully served and has been reunited with those who went before her. May her memory forever be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.