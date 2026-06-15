6/15/26: Clear Skies With a High of 77 and Low of 61; Light Winds, Overnight Low of 66 With Overcast Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 61.3°F, with a light wind of 3.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the forecast calls for a high of 76.8°F and a low of 60.6°F. Winds may reach up to 7 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 2%, and no significant rain is expected throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 65.7°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 4.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and a 2% chance of precipitation persists.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
77°F
Low
61°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|77°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|79°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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