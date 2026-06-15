Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers May 26, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers May 26, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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Williamson county property transfers

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Williamson County for May 26, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,625,000Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 1611 Torrey Pines WayBrentwood37027
$135,000Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 19 Pg 31116 Cedar Creek DrFranklin37067
$675,0004279 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$3,196,834Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118861 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,130,000Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 1161134 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$497,000Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121097 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,775,000Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102167 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$2,000,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31068 Calico StFranklin37064
$150,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49804 West End CirFranklin37064
$900,000Clover Meadows Pb 15 Pg 604012 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,047,500Watkins Creek Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 141036 Watkins Creek DrFranklin37067
$2,495,000Laurelbrooke Sec 6 Pb 29 Pg 60305 Silvercreek CtFranklin37069
$4,895,000Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104112 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$421,2601065 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Harpeth Meadows Pb 3 Pg 16118 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$3,100,000Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91295 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$640,000Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 237119 Sweetbriar CirFairview37062
$44,800BelvedereBelvedere CirNolensville37135
$1,850,000Worthington Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 759409 Clovercroft RdFranklin37064
$1,500,000Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 1362109 Key DrBrentwood37027
$330,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557142 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,050,000Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90739 Rolling Fork DrBrentwood37027
$890,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 1281115 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$880,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143545 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$765,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 67309 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$1,125,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 458114 Vaden DrBrentwood37027
$875,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7428 Crofton Park LnFranklin37069
$358,900Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 1227495 Christopher StFairview37062
$1,175,000Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 971000 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,290,000Carriage Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 1131744 Surrey DrBrentwood37027
$2,675,000Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 689209 Duncaster CtBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 1471545 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 651713 Pinetree LnBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 651713 Pinetree LnBrentwood37027
$3,750,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134608 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$1,110,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701621 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$879,000Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15518 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$1,667,000Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1212260 Avery CtFranklin37067
$1,350,000Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 719610 Rittenberry DrBrentwood37027
$2,165,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345100 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,410,000Farmington West Pb 6 Pg 1043007 Braintree RdFranklin37067
$400,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb1253 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$715,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143502 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$874,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813029 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,650,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 321920 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$998,750Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 871308 Sweetwater DrBrentwood
$595,000Temple Hills Sec 8 Pb 9 Pg 122107 Collinwood CloseFranklin37069
$870,000Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 71230 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$720,000Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162019 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$2,325,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71901 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$2,750,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 219102 Raindrop CirBrentwood37027
$670,000Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 706000 Keats St 304Franklin37064
$1,280,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109083 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$700,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912508 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$1,461,764Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658058 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$440,000Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992104 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$2,050,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 1345154 Hereford CtBrentwood37027
$751,000Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107134 Carters Glen PlFranklin37064
$880,000Spencer Hall Sec 11 Pb 33 Pg 1253126 Annfield WayFranklin37064
$2,000,000Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 441202 Hidden Valley RdBrentwood37027
$700,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #B103Franklin37067
$330,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557167 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$442,7751075 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$568,945Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357010 Sully CtFairview37062
$2,900,000Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121638 Champagne CtBrentwood37027
$1,712,500Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 966 Sawgrass LnBrentwood37027
$929,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467904 Pine StFairview37062
$1,674,900Morgan Farms Sec7 Pb 68 Pg 161885 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$320,900Taliaferro Pb 88 Pg 508717 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$1,560,325High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135155 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$749,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143666 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$840,000Mayberry Station Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 641408 Mayberry LnFranklin37064
$61,1207729 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$124,8007749 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$1,350,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 779166 Keats StFranklin37064
$471,000Keegans Glen Pb 31 Pg 113418 Knob CtFranklin37067
$1,336,500Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143164 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$565,000Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 132649 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$3,599,900Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118864 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,700,000Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 764510 Hyannis CtFranklin37064
$2,124,000Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 1111245 Monarch WayBrentwood37027
$895,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18217 Verde Meadow DrFranklin37067
$2,525,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101518 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$1,925,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137601 Rieves CirFranklin37064
$7,450,000Fones3976 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$794,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125954 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$910,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140504 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$1,020,000Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108217 Barrington Ct WFranklin37067
$998,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 121938 Harmony RdSpring Hill37174
$715,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143843 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1195007 Brill LnSpring Hill37174
$396,000Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 777309 Clearview DrFairview37062
$1,100,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88708 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$1,150,000Farmington West Pb 6 Pg 1043006 Braintree RdFranklin37069
$1,599,000Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3109 Woodview CtFranklin37064
$1,219,950Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593066 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$1,160,0001889 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$880,000Brixworth Ph7B Pb 72 Pg 889011 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$608,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 531042 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$670,000Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5A Pb 49 Pg 754011 Elsie StSpring Hill37174
$776,450Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 555104 Rambler LoopThompsons Station37179
$1,535,000Sonoma Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 1421811 Sonoma TrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Hunterwood Sec 2 Pb 15 Pg 272158 Key DrBrentwood37027
$1,155,000Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28312 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklin37069
$2,300,000Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 144504 Lake Valley CtFranklin37069
$760,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63207 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$1,180,000Mckays Mill Sec 32 Pb 50 Pg 1051525 Bledsoe LnFranklin37067
$666,500Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C0231622 Crystal Lake DrBrentwood37027
$860,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421818 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$1,125,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 705033 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$818,000Heath Pl @ Franklin Pb 9 Pg 1121548 Kinnard DrFranklin37064
$799,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 1382234 Chantry Place LnThompsons Station37179
$2,385,650Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56606 Drummond StFranklin37064
$740,000Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363013 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$860,000Barclay Place Pb 55 Pg 148523 Dabney DrFranklin37706
$2,050,000170 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$717,490Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582092 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$898,370Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053162 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$710,000Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 741712 Stoney Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$868,000Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25516 Emerson Hill RdNolensville37135
$2,038,456Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56600 Drummond StFranklin37064
$540,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105815 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$450,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 17 Pg 72019 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$459,900Woodside Ph 2A Pb 53 Pg 1424979 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$3,220,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3520 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$840,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702215 Broadway StNolensville37135
$925,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68320 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$473,800Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 894447 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$872,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24402 Freesia CtFranklin37064
$807,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82112 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$2,524,584406 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$3,700,000234 4Th Ave SFranklin37064
$229,900359 -A Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$890,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971058 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$930,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 42672 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$2,000,000Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 1165 Angel TrBrentwood37027
$20,000,000Diamond LandGarrison RdFranklin37064
$650,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941316 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,075,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 138410 Martingale DrFranklin37067
$1,800,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 771008 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$1,599,999Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57910 Elmington CtBrentwood37027
$629,000Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 1047110 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$408,3801073 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000Trivett Pb 57 Pg 1455508 Sycamore StThompsons Station37179
$665,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033211 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$452,900Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84717 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$880,650Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662069 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$1,340,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922025 William StFranklin37064
$904,200Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259021 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 863125 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,600,0005105 Dale Ewing LnFranklin37064
$541,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 862420 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$710,750Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377514 Shoal Mill PtFairview37062
$650,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932713 Camden CtThompsons Station37179
$1,649,990Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507425 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$970,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108408 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$8,500,000Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 281518 Lurah Pvt LnFranklin37064
$785,0004525 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$834,000Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201361 Fairbanks StFranklin37067
$1,105,9605216 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$119,541Greenway Trace Ph 15930 Parham RdFranklin37064
$515,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513561 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401415 Devens DrBrentwood37027

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