Williamson County Property Transfers May 26, 2026

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Williamson County for May 26, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,625,000 Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16 11 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood 37027 $135,000 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 19 Pg 31 116 Cedar Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $675,000 4279 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $3,196,834 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8861 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,130,000 Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 116 1134 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $497,000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1097 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,775,000 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2167 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $2,000,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1068 Calico St Franklin 37064 $150,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 804 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $900,000 Clover Meadows Pb 15 Pg 60 4012 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,047,500 Watkins Creek Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 14 1036 Watkins Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $2,495,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 6 Pb 29 Pg 60 305 Silvercreek Ct Franklin 37069 $4,895,000 Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104 112 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $421,260 1065 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Harpeth Meadows Pb 3 Pg 16 118 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $3,100,000 Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91 295 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $640,000 Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 23 7119 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview 37062 $44,800 Belvedere Belvedere Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,850,000 Worthington Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 75 9409 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 136 2109 Key Dr Brentwood 37027 $330,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7142 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,050,000 Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90 739 Rolling Fork Dr Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128 1115 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $880,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 545 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $765,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6 7309 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $1,125,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 8114 Vaden Dr Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7 428 Crofton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $358,900 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122 7495 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $1,175,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97 1000 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,290,000 Carriage Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 113 1744 Surrey Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,675,000 Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68 9209 Duncaster Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 147 1545 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65 1713 Pinetree Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65 1713 Pinetree Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,750,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134 608 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,110,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1621 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $879,000 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 518 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $1,667,000 Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 121 2260 Avery Ct Franklin 37067 $1,350,000 Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 71 9610 Rittenberry Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,165,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5100 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,410,000 Farmington West Pb 6 Pg 104 3007 Braintree Rd Franklin 37067 $400,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb 1253 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $715,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 502 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $874,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3029 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,650,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 1920 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $998,750 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 1308 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood $595,000 Temple Hills Sec 8 Pb 9 Pg 122 107 Collinwood Close Franklin 37069 $870,000 Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7 1230 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $720,000 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2019 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $2,325,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 901 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $2,750,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21 9102 Raindrop Cir Brentwood 37027 $670,000 Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70 6000 Keats St 304 Franklin 37064 $1,280,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9083 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $700,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2508 Tisdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,461,764 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8058 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $440,000 Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992 104 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $2,050,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134 5154 Hereford Ct Brentwood 37027 $751,000 Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107 134 Carters Glen Pl Franklin 37064 $880,000 Spencer Hall Sec 11 Pb 33 Pg 125 3126 Annfield Way Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44 1202 Hidden Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #B103 Franklin 37067 $330,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7167 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $442,775 1075 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $568,945 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7010 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $2,900,000 Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1638 Champagne Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,712,500 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 6 Sawgrass Ln Brentwood 37027 $929,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7904 Pine St Fairview 37062 $1,674,900 Morgan Farms Sec7 Pb 68 Pg 16 1885 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $320,900 Taliaferro Pb 88 Pg 50 8717 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $1,560,325 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5155 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $749,990 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 666 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $840,000 Mayberry Station Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 64 1408 Mayberry Ln Franklin 37064 $61,120 7729 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $124,800 7749 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 9166 Keats St Franklin 37064 $471,000 Keegans Glen Pb 31 Pg 113 418 Knob Ct Franklin 37067 $1,336,500 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 164 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $565,000 Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 13 2649 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,599,900 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8864 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,700,000 Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76 4510 Hyannis Ct Franklin 37064 $2,124,000 Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 111 1245 Monarch Way Brentwood 37027 $895,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18 217 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $2,525,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1518 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $1,925,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 601 Rieves Cir Franklin 37064 $7,450,000 Fones 3976 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $794,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5954 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $910,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 504 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108 217 Barrington Ct W Franklin 37067 $998,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 1938 Harmony Rd Spring Hill 37174 $715,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 843 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 5007 Brill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $396,000 Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 77 7309 Clearview Dr Fairview 37062 $1,100,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 708 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $1,150,000 Farmington West Pb 6 Pg 104 3006 Braintree Rd Franklin 37069 $1,599,000 Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3 109 Woodview Ct Franklin 37064 $1,219,950 Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59 3066 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,160,000 1889 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $880,000 Brixworth Ph7B Pb 72 Pg 88 9011 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $608,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53 1042 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $670,000 Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5A Pb 49 Pg 75 4011 Elsie St Spring Hill 37174 $776,450 Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55 5104 Rambler Loop Thompsons Station 37179 $1,535,000 Sonoma Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 142 1811 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Hunterwood Sec 2 Pb 15 Pg 27 2158 Key Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,155,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28 312 Gen N B Forrest Dr Franklin 37069 $2,300,000 Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 144 504 Lake Valley Ct Franklin 37069 $760,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 207 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,180,000 Mckays Mill Sec 32 Pb 50 Pg 105 1525 Bledsoe Ln Franklin 37067 $666,500 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C023 1622 Crystal Lake Dr Brentwood 37027 $860,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1818 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,125,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 5033 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $818,000 Heath Pl @ Franklin Pb 9 Pg 112 1548 Kinnard Dr Franklin 37064 $799,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 138 2234 Chantry Place Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,385,650 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 606 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $740,000 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3013 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $860,000 Barclay Place Pb 55 Pg 148 523 Dabney Dr Franklin 37706 $2,050,000 170 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $717,490 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2092 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $898,370 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3162 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $710,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 74 1712 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $868,000 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25 516 Emerson Hill Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,038,456 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 600 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $540,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 815 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $450,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 17 Pg 7 2019 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $459,900 Woodside Ph 2A Pb 53 Pg 142 4979 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $3,220,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3 520 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2215 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $925,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 320 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $473,800 Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89 4447 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $872,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24 402 Freesia Ct Franklin 37064 $807,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2112 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $2,524,584 406 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 234 4Th Ave S Franklin 37064 $229,900 359 -A Wellows Pvt Chase Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1058 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $930,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4 2672 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,000,000 Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 116 5 Angel Tr Brentwood 37027 $20,000,000 Diamond Land Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $650,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1316 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,075,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 138 410 Martingale Dr Franklin 37067 $1,800,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 1008 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,599,999 Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57 910 Elmington Ct Brentwood 37027 $629,000 Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104 7110 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $408,380 1073 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Trivett Pb 57 Pg 145 5508 Sycamore St Thompsons Station 37179 $665,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3211 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $452,900 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 717 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $880,650 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2069 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $1,340,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2025 William St Franklin 37064 $904,200 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9021 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 86 3125 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 5105 Dale Ewing Ln Franklin 37064 $541,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 86 2420 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $710,750 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7514 Shoal Mill Pt Fairview 37062 $650,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2713 Camden Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,649,990 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7425 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $970,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 408 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $8,500,000 Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28 1518 Lurah Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $785,000 4525 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $834,000 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1361 Fairbanks St Franklin 37067 $1,105,960 5216 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $119,541 Greenway Trace Ph 1 5930 Parham Rd Franklin 37064 $515,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3561 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1415 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027