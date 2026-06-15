Williamson County Property Transfers May 26, 2026

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Williamson County for May 26, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,625,000
|Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16
|11 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$135,000
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 19 Pg 31
|116 Cedar Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000
|4279 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,196,834
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8861 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,130,000
|Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 116
|1134 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$497,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1097 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2167 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,000,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1068 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|804 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Clover Meadows Pb 15 Pg 60
|4012 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,047,500
|Watkins Creek Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 14
|1036 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,495,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 6 Pb 29 Pg 60
|305 Silvercreek Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,895,000
|Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104
|112 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$421,260
|1065 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Harpeth Meadows Pb 3 Pg 16
|118 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,100,000
|Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91
|295 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 23
|7119 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$44,800
|Belvedere
|Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,000
|Worthington Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 75
|9409 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 136
|2109 Key Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$330,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7142 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000
|Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90
|739 Rolling Fork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128
|1115 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$880,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|545 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6
|7309 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|8114 Vaden Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7
|428 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$358,900
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122
|7495 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,175,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97
|1000 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,290,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 113
|1744 Surrey Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,675,000
|Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68
|9209 Duncaster Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 147
|1545 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65
|1713 Pinetree Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65
|1713 Pinetree Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,750,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134
|608 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,110,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1621 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|518 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,667,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 121
|2260 Avery Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000
|Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 71
|9610 Rittenberry Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,165,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5100 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,410,000
|Farmington West Pb 6 Pg 104
|3007 Braintree Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb
|1253 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|502 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3029 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,650,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|1920 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$998,750
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|1308 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|$595,000
|Temple Hills Sec 8 Pb 9 Pg 122
|107 Collinwood Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$870,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7
|1230 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2019 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,325,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|901 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21
|9102 Raindrop Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000
|Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|6000 Keats St 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,280,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9083 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2508 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,461,764
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8058 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$440,000
|Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992
|104 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,050,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134
|5154 Hereford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$751,000
|Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107
|134 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 11 Pb 33 Pg 125
|3126 Annfield Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44
|1202 Hidden Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #B103
|Franklin
|37067
|$330,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7167 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$442,775
|1075 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$568,945
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7010 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,900,000
|Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1638 Champagne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,712,500
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|6 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$929,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7904 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,674,900
|Morgan Farms Sec7 Pb 68 Pg 16
|1885 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$320,900
|Taliaferro Pb 88 Pg 50
|8717 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,560,325
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5155 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$749,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|666 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$840,000
|Mayberry Station Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 64
|1408 Mayberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$61,120
|7729 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$124,800
|7749 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|9166 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$471,000
|Keegans Glen Pb 31 Pg 113
|418 Knob Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,336,500
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|164 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$565,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 13
|2649 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,599,900
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8864 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,000
|Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76
|4510 Hyannis Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,124,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 111
|1245 Monarch Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18
|217 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,525,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1518 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,925,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|601 Rieves Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,450,000
|Fones
|3976 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$794,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5954 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$910,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|504 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108
|217 Barrington Ct W
|Franklin
|37067
|$998,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|1938 Harmony Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|843 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|5007 Brill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$396,000
|Clearview Meadows Pb 13 Pg 77
|7309 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|708 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000
|Farmington West Pb 6 Pg 104
|3006 Braintree Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,599,000
|Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3
|109 Woodview Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,219,950
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3066 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,160,000
|1889 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Brixworth Ph7B Pb 72 Pg 88
|9011 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$608,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53
|1042 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$670,000
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5A Pb 49 Pg 75
|4011 Elsie St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$776,450
|Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55
|5104 Rambler Loop
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,535,000
|Sonoma Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 142
|1811 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Hunterwood Sec 2 Pb 15 Pg 27
|2158 Key Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,155,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28
|312 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,300,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 144
|504 Lake Valley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$760,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|207 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,180,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 32 Pb 50 Pg 105
|1525 Bledsoe Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$666,500
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C023
|1622 Crystal Lake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$860,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1818 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,125,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|5033 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$818,000
|Heath Pl @ Franklin Pb 9 Pg 112
|1548 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 138
|2234 Chantry Place Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,385,650
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|606 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3013 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000
|Barclay Place Pb 55 Pg 148
|523 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37706
|$2,050,000
|170 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$717,490
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2092 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$898,370
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3162 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 74
|1712 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$868,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25
|516 Emerson Hill Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,038,456
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|600 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|815 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 17 Pg 7
|2019 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,900
|Woodside Ph 2A Pb 53 Pg 142
|4979 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,220,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3
|520 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2215 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|320 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$473,800
|Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89
|4447 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$872,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24
|402 Freesia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$807,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2112 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,524,584
|406 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|234 4Th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$229,900
|359 -A Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1058 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4
|2672 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,000,000
|Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 116
|5 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$20,000,000
|Diamond Land
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1316 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,075,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 138
|410 Martingale Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,800,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|1008 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,599,999
|Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57
|910 Elmington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$629,000
|Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104
|7110 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$408,380
|1073 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Trivett Pb 57 Pg 145
|5508 Sycamore St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$665,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3211 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$452,900
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|717 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,650
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2069 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,340,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2025 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$904,200
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9021 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 86
|3125 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|5105 Dale Ewing Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$541,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 86
|2420 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$710,750
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7514 Shoal Mill Pt
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2713 Camden Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,649,990
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7425 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$970,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|408 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,500,000
|Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28
|1518 Lurah Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|4525 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$834,000
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1361 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,105,960
|5216 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$119,541
|Greenway Trace Ph 1
|5930 Parham Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3561 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1415 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
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