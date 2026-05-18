James Watkins White (Jim) age 91, of Franklin, TN was born in Nashville, TN (Woodbine area) and lived in Middle Tennessee all his life. He was born on October 12, 1934 and passed away on May 14, 2026. He received his education from Nashville’s Central High School (stayed in touch with classmates for more than 65 years), Belmont College and TN State in Cookeville, TN. Returning to Nashville after his military years, he met and married Margie Swift White of Greenbrier, TN. Born to that marriage were a son, James Watkins White, Jr. and a daughter, Kevi Moore of Greenbrier, TN.

He had a host of stories to tell after spending four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Germany and North Africa as well as Oklahoma. His work experience started with a short stint selling life insurance for Nashville’s Life and Casualty Company and later became employed by United Paint Company (now Sherwin Williams) and received numerous awards for outstanding sales achievements and eventually becoming District Manager for his last 28 of 32 years there. The business of Main Entrance Doors on Nashville’s Church St. consumed his next 9 years and after that he worked another 12 years for Williamson County’s Solid Waste Department.

Jim was active in the Franklin’s VFW on Eddy Lane and was a lifetime member of Nashville-Franklin Elks Lodge #72 and a member of the Beagle Sports Club, all in Franklin. Before dementia entered his life he was funny, sharp, and most of the time full of energy and interested in new adventures. He knew how to be fiery as well as passionate but was just as quick to own it and make it right. Jim’s wit, his intellect, and his one of a kind sense of humor made him our Jim. He was a great conversationalist, laughed loudly and was truly a kind and gentle being.

Never one to pass up a chat or a libation, Jim would want us to celebrate knowing him by lifting a glass (your choice) to his memory. To all of us that he loved, our lives will continue to be enriched by his wit and good cheer. If you wish to share memories you can do so as his family welcomes visitors at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Columbia Ave in Franklin, TN from 10:00AM-1:00PM prior to the service beginning at 1:00PM Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Burial will immediately follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

In addition to his parents, a special aunt, and his first wife he is preceded in death by his son, James Watkins White, Jr.

Jim’s survivors are his wife of nearly 38 years, Dianne Cochran White; his daughter, Kevi (Mike) Moore; daughter-in-law, Debra White; grandchildren, Jana Moore, Kayla Moore, Trey (Christan) White, and Josh (Lauren) White; great grandchildren, Gabe, Anabelle, Gigi, Olivia, Kellon and Kolbi. Jim gave love and got love from Dianne’s sons and their families: Joey (Lucy) Cochran, Char (Tara) Cochran, David Cochran; grandchildren, Trey, Cassie, Taylor, McKenzie, Brady, Zac and Anna.

Well in advance of his death he specifically stated that his obituary should instruct its readers to simply continue hugging their families and to do something special for them in lieu of flowers being sent. He wanted the obituary to conclude with the words “so be it.”

So be it.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.