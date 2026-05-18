Dog Haus in Franklin Faces Early Morning Fire Just Days After Grand Opening

Dog Haus in Franklin had quite a week. The new restaurant at 755 Crescent Centre Dr. in the Canteen on Carothers development celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, May 14 — only to face an early morning fire just days later. Click for More News

A report shared with us from the Franklin Fire Department stated that the department was dispatched to the restaurant at 5:52 a.m. on Sunday after an automatic fire alarm was triggered. “Upon arrival, crews upgraded the incident to a commercial structure fire after finding smoke and the odor of smoke inside the business. Firefighters located a fire being held in check by the building’s sprinkler system and completed extinguishment.” According to FFD Deputy Fire Marshal Will Farris, the fire originated in and was contained to a commercial ice machine. Damage was minimal, and no injuries were reported.

Dog Haus has since shown it can take the heat — literally. A message board outside the restaurant reads, “Franklin, you really set us on fire! We appreciate all of your support. Closed until further notice.” According to a Dog Haus representative, the restaurant is expected to reopen by the end of the week

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