5/18/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 88, Currently 87, Winds Up to 15 MPH, Low Tonight 73

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 86.9°F with a steady wind speed of 14.2 mph. The skies remain clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high is expected to reach 88.2°F, while the low tonight will be around 73.4°F. Wind speeds may increase to a maximum of 15.7 mph during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2% throughout the day and into the evening, with clear skies anticipated tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with only minor fluctuations in temperature and wind speeds as we transition into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 65°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 88°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 90°F 70°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 72°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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