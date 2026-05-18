5/18/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 88, Currently 87, Winds Up to 15 MPH, Low Tonight 73

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 86.9°F with a steady wind speed of 14.2 mph. The skies remain clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high is expected to reach 88.2°F, while the low tonight will be around 73.4°F. Wind speeds may increase to a maximum of 15.7 mph during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2% throughout the day and into the evening, with clear skies anticipated tonight.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with only minor fluctuations in temperature and wind speeds as we transition into the evening hours.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|88°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|90°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|72°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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