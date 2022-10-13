OBITUARY: James Earle ‘Jimmy’ Felker

James Earle “Jimmy” Felker, 74, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Affectionately known as “Big Daddy” to his five grandchildren, Mr. Felker was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and spent the majority of his life in Middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville and went on to play collegiate golf at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. He spent more than 40 years as a residential builder as the owner of Felker Construction.

Mr. Felker was well known in the golfing community as he qualified and played in the 2005 United States Senior Amateur and won multiple club championships at the former Carnton Country Club. Most of all, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. He will be forever remembered by everyone he came across as the life of the party.

Mr. Felker was preceded in death by his parents, June Felker and Arthur Felker. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 49 years, Leesa Franks Felker; children Tiffany (Mike) Alday, of Franklin, Winn Hall of Nashville, Jesse (Mary Alice) Felker of Nashville; five grandchildren, John Michael Alday, Savannah Alday, McAlister Alday, George Felker, Libby Felker; his new best friend and guardian Hippo; two brothers, John (Stephanie) Felker of Signal Mountain, Tenn., Scotty (Provie) Felker of Fairview, Tenn.; 20 brother and sister-in-laws; and more than 100 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Sunday, October 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1066 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.

Memorial contributions may be made to High Hopes Development Center, 301 High Hopes Court, Franklin, TN 37064.

