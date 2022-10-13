Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 13, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for October 13, 2022.

1Franklin Farmers Market Must Move by January 2025

When Holladay Properties purchased The Factory in Franklin in 2021, one of the first questions of many was how it would affect Franklin Farmers Market (FFM). At that time of purchase, FFM representatives had had several conversations with the developers and they had been told that the management change would not affect them. Read more.

2American Idol Season 19 Runner-up Willie Spence Dies After Car Accident

Photo From Willie Spence twitter Page

Willie Spence, the runner-up on American Idol season 19 died Tuesday after a car accident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Marion County in East Tennessee, reports NBC News. He was 23. Read more.

3What is the Most Popular Halloween Decoration in Tennessee?

Do you decorate for Halloween? If so, when do you begin to decorate for Halloween and what are your favorite Halloween decorations? Read more.

4Severe Storms Kill 22-Year-Old Woman

 

A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday in Williamson County during the severe storm, reports FOX17. Read more.

5The Origins of 10 Street Names in Fairview, Tennessee

photo by Jim Wood

Every day, new people move into cities all over Middle Tennessee, including Fairview. While old timers know the city’s history, many of the newcomers to this area do not. One fun way to learn about the history of an area is to look at the names of the roads. Read more.

