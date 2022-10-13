Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 13, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 13, 2022.
When Holladay Properties purchased The Factory in Franklin in 2021, one of the first questions of many was how it would affect Franklin Farmers Market (FFM). At that time of purchase, FFM representatives had had several conversations with the developers and they had been told that the management change would not affect them. Read more.
Willie Spence, the runner-up on American Idol season 19 died Tuesday after a car accident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Marion County in East Tennessee, reports NBC News. He was 23. Read more.
Do you decorate for Halloween? If so, when do you begin to decorate for Halloween and what are your favorite Halloween decorations? Read more.
A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday in Williamson County during the severe storm, reports FOX17. Read more.
Every day, new people move into cities all over Middle Tennessee, including Fairview. While old timers know the city’s history, many of the newcomers to this area do not. One fun way to learn about the history of an area is to look at the names of the roads. Read more.