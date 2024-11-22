OBITUARY: Jacob Kurt Crawford

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Jacob Kurt Crawford on November 20, 2024, at the age of 19.

Born on January 2, 2005, Jacob was a young man of great character and boundless potential. He was a devoted son, a dependable brother, and a cherished friend to many. Known for his faith, Jacob’s life was a testament to kindness, responsibility, and hard work.

Jacob was an avid cyclist who found joy and freedom on two wheels, exploring the beauty of the world around him. He proudly served in the JROTC program at Independence High School, where he developed his sense of discipline, leadership, and service to others.

As a son and brother, Jacob was a pillar of support and love for his family, always willing to lend a helping hand. As an employee and coworker at Fast Lane, he was reliable, hardworking and a pleasure to work alongside.

Jacob’s legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the countless ways he made the world a better place simply by being himself.

He is survived by his loving parents, Nathan and Mary Crawford; his siblings, Mark, Daniel, Isabella, Zoe and Ava Crawford; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM with visitation two hours prior at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Father Jerry officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park with uncles John Kurt, David Kurt, Andy Kurt, Chris Kurt, Joe Kurt, and Dan Kurt serving as pallbearers.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

