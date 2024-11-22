OBITUARY: John Dylan “J.D.” Jervis

John Dylan Jervis, age 33, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, he was born on August 10, 1991, to Patti Sue Watkins and the late Mark Christopher Jervis. He was a graduate of the 2009 class of Franklin High School and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2013.

He was the owner/operator of Watkins Decorating for 10 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, baseball, and especially LSU Football. His nephews considered him “The Fun Uncle”. He was the life of the party and had a great sense of humor. J.D. had a great caring heart and enjoyed being with his massive circle of friends and family. He never met a stranger and everyone that knew him loved him.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Dustin Watkins and his grandparents, John Greer “Poppa” Watkins, and Yvonne Spedale “Big Momma” Watkins. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Colton (Kristin) Gambill; nephews, Carson, Sawyer, and Gentry Gambill; aunt, Shari Watkins Chesnut; dog, “P.J.”; companion, Alexandra Cox, and her daughter Logan; special friends, Joanna “Rina Bina” Cook and David Barrett.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Gary Fewell and Darrell Darnauer officiating.

Burial will follow at Poteete cemetery. Visitation with the family on Saturday from 4-8PM and on Sunday after 12 Noon, at the funeral home.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Jarret Price’s Mother, Cindy Turner; The Gordon Family; The Nichols Family; The Jones Family; The Pratt Family; The Sees Family; and Robert Hassell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Buffalo Valley, Inc., Discovery Place, or Poteete Cemetery.

Source: Williamson Memorial

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email